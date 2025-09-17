Italy: Major anti-piracy operation launched

Officers of the Provincial Command of the Guardia di Finanza (Italy’s Financial Police Force) of Cagliari have, in recent day, carried out seizures and searches in various Italian regions to combat the illegal streaming of television content and to protect copyright.

According to what has been learned from the investigative sources, the Financiers of the 2nd Metropolitan Operational Unit, coordinated by the Cagliari Group, during an administrative control carried out in a public establishment in the hinterland of the capital, had initially detected the illicit screening of pay per view content through the use of illegal devices that allow access to hundreds of multimedia content (films, TV series and live sporting events). The preliminary investigations then made it possible to reconstruct a branched system, identifying a series of subjects involved along the piracy chain, including content providers, distribution networks and servers.

Given that the first evidence suggests that the criminal structure operates on a transnational scale, investigative activities are now continuing for the reconstruction of the entire supply chain and the acquisition of additional sources of evidence, with the involvement of the US and Dutch authorities. Investigators point out that the proceeds of illegal streaming fuel tax evasion and money laundering.

The Command of the Guardia di Finanza of Cagliari noted the strategic importance of the initiative, suggesting the operation represented a fundamental step in the fight against audiovisual piracy.

“The strong synergy between the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Cagliari and the Fiamme Gialle allows, on the one hand, to dismantle the criminal organisations operating in this sector, and on the other, to criminally and administratively sanction all potential buyers in the identification phase,” noted the Guardia.

The intervention is part of a broader framework of commitment by the Guardia di Finanza to protect copyright, with the aim of protecting the digital ecosystem, supporting the legal audiovisual industry and ensuring fair conditions for professionals in the sector.

Responding to the news, Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia, added: “I would like to thank the Cagliari Financial Police for their significant anti-piracy operation in various Italian regions. The most effective way to protect those who choose legality is to combat criminal organisations on a large scale and identify and fine pirate users.”