Qvest, Fonn Group expand partnership

Qvest, a global player in media-focused services, announces the expansion of its strategic partnership with Fonn Group. The two companies are further strengthening their collaboration to deliver integrated, cloud-based solutions for the global media and entertainment industry. Building on numerous joint projects, Qvest and Fonn Group will accelerate their international initiatives and further connect their solutions, including Qvest products makalu and clipbox, with Fonn’s newsroom and media management tools.

Together, Fonn Group and Qvest have already enabled customers across the media and entertainment industry to implement newsroom and workflow solutions such as Mimir and Saga. With the expanded partnership, these solutions will be integrated even more closely with Qvest’s products makalu and clipbox. This enables users to manage their broadcast processes entirely in the cloud with maximum flexibility, seamlessly connecting ingest, media asset management, and playout within a unified portfolio that combines the complementary strengths of both companies.

“This strengthened partnership with Fonn Group is a logical next step in our joint journey,” said Jonas Michaelis, Chief Strategy Officer at Qvest. “We are responding to a growing demand for integrated, global solutions that are both reliable and scalable. At the same time, we have already proven the strength of our partnership in several international projects, and we will continue to build on this success to deliver future-proof workflows for our customers.”

“Qvest and Fonn Group share a clear vision for the media industry and cloud-native technology,” added Daniel Url, Chief Product Officer at Fonn Group. “Both by integrating closely with makalu and clipbox, and by enabling Qvest to become delivery experts for Mimir and Saga, we are in a great position to help broadcasters globally make the move to cloud.”

Looking ahead, Qvest and Fonn Group are already collaborating on global projects to be announced in the coming months. These initiatives represent the first milestones of the expanded partnership and underscore the shared commitment to supporting media organizations worldwide with sustainable and future-ready solutions.