U&Gold orders Open All Hours: Inside Out

Sir David Jason will return to the U&Gold channel for Open All Hours: Inside Out – a feature-length retrospective that celebrates one of Britain’s most celebrated sitcoms, and also includes a new short scene, penned by original writer Roy Clarke. In it, Jason once again steps into the role of Granville for a final time, closing the shop for the night while offer a glimpse into how his life has moved on since he was last on screens. The U&Original special, produced by Studio Crook, will air in 2026.

2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the classic comedy, with Jason being the only actor to have starred in every episode of the original series, and the re-boot, Still Open All Hours. Jason will discuss his personal journey on the show, revealing exclusive behind-the-scenes moments as well as some of his fondest memories from his time playing grocer, Granville. He will be joined by some of his fellow cast who lift the lid on their experiences and celebrate one of the most iconic comedies of all time.

Jason commented: ‘It’s so good to be back. I played Granville for over half my life and so this show holds a very special place in my heart. There are countless memories and stories about this show, and I am thrilled to be able to share those with everyone.’

Open All Hours: Inside Out has been commissioned by Mark Iddon, Senior Commissioning Editor, ordered for U&Gold by Gerald Casey, Director of Programming, and Hilary Rosen, Director of Commissioning. Matt Crook is Managing Director for Studio Crook and Paul Young is Series Director with Adam McLean as Series Producer.

Iddon said: “It is always a joy working with Studio Crook, especially when we are celebrating 50 years of such an iconic show. I can’t wait for U&Gold audiences to see what we have cooked up for them. Open All Hours is one of those rare beasts that even after 50 years is still as timeless and relevant as ever.”

Open All Hours: Inside Out is in production now and will air on U&G in 2old026.