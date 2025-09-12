Irdeto, ContentWise AI partnership

Irdeto, a specialist in digital video platform experiences and security, has announced a strategic collaboration with ContentWise to launch an AI-powered, user-centric entertainment solution for video streaming services. The joint offering leverages ContentWise’s UX Engine and Irdeto Experience to deliver fully personalised content discovery, user engagement, and editorial control across all user touchpoints.

The combined Irdeto and ContentWise solution enables advanced user personalisation, seamless content navigation and targeted promotions through enriched behavioural insights and AI-driven UX management.

This all-in-one engagement platform integrates ContentWise’s real-time adaptive UX, editorial tools and marketing automation with Irdeto’s CMS and service delivery infrastructure. It allows operators to increase viewer engagement, automate content workflows and deliver data-informed customer journeys tailored to each user.

“The partnership with Irdeto is another step forward in helping streaming platforms seamlessly deliver smart, adaptive personalisation at scale,” commented Paolo Bozzola, CEO of ContentWise. “Together, we enable service providers to gain full control over their UX and content recommendations while benefiting from agentic AI adoption and new, automated personalisation workflows. It’s a powerful answer to the industry’s need for differentiation and audience loyalty.”

“Our partnership with ContentWise is a game changer for streaming operators looking to elevate their user engagement and monetisation strategies,” added Doug Lowther, CEO at Irdeto. “By embedding AI-driven personalization and UX control into Irdeto’s Experience backend, we’re empowering our customers to deliver premium, adaptive and meaningful experiences that keep viewers coming back.”