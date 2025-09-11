Whale TV+ adds on-demand library and web version

Whale TV has announced the arrival of on-demand on Whale TV+ and the availability of Whale TV+ online, bringing its free streaming service to any web browser worldwide. The on-demand library features thousands of hours of entertainment across various categories. Already available on Whale TV, Android TV, Google TV, and Fire TV devices, Whale TV+ can now be enjoyed on virtually any screen.

Launched earlier this year as Whale TV’s owned & operated FAST service, Whale TV+ offers anree live and now on-demand TV. Viewers can access 300+ live TV channels across news, sports, TV series, movies and music, plus a VoD library with over 4,000 hours of entertainment at launch. The service offers support for multiple languages including English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic and Korean.

“Our goal is to continuously expand the Whale TV+ entertainment offering while driving engagement across all platforms,” said Teresa Lopez, VP of Whale TV+. “The addition of on-demand TV provides our viewers with even more choice. Together with premium channels like Red Bull TV and a growing library of movies and series, Whale TV+ is becoming an even more compelling destination for free entertainment.”

Whale TV has additionally unveiled three new reference designs that it says will help smart TV and projector makers bring faster and more premium models to market start from 2026. The new 2K design is 20 per cent faster with more memory bandwidth, making every day viewing smoother. For 4K, brands can choose from two options: an advanced design that can support 60Hz motion smoothing (MEMC) and Dolby Vision 2, or a premium version that adds ultra-clear 120Hz/144Hz/165Hz refresh rates specifically for sports fans and gamers.

Whale TV is a licensable TV operating system. With Whale OS 10, viewers can access personalised recommendations, user profiles, and AI-powered guidance that helps them quickly find the shows, movies, or apps — whether streaming, live, or on-demand. The built-in Whale AI Voice assistant, powered by ChatGPT and large language models, lets users talk to their TV naturally.

Designed for worldwide use, the Whale TV OS supports all tuner standards and offers localisation in 68 languages. Whale TV is already working with 13 TV manufacturers, including Moka, KTC, Express Luck, HKC, and SQY.

2K reference design

· 20 per cent faster CPU and 20 per cent+ more memory bandwidth

· Lossless hardware compression for quicker app startup

· Dual decoder to support concurrent video decoding

4K reference design

· 5 Core CPU

· 4K 60HZ MEMC support

· Dolby Vision 2.0, HDR and HDR10+ support (licence required)

Premium 4K reference design

· 5 Core CPU

· 4K 120Hz MEMC and 4K 144/165Hz panel output

· Dolby Vision 2.0, HDR and HDR10+ support (licence required)