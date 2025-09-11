Major Japanese broadcasters quit satellite

A number of Japanese broadcasters are leaving the high-profile BS4K direct broadcasting platform. The satellite platform charges a premium fee over and above the normal TV licence fee. Only three channels remain, including public broadcaster NHK and shopping channels.

The five major channels (described locally as part of the BS5 consortium) and named as Nippon TV, TV Tokyo, Fuji TV, Asahi, and TBS, are considering switching to streaming their content.

Kyodo News reports that the important commercial stations have decided to withdraw from 4K broadcasting in 2027, citing interviews with officials.

This decision reportedly stems from significant cumulative financial losses and is a move to shift their 4K content to more cost-effective Internet streaming platforms such as TVer. Only the public broadcaster NHK and various shopping channels are expected to remain on the BS4K service.

The named broadcasters have incurred substantial cumulative losses on the BS4K platform since it launched in 2018.

NHK will continue broadcasting in 4K on its BS4K channel, which is also available 24/7.