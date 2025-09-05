Vodafone Spain partners with The Channel Store

Vodafone has partnered with The Channel Store, a European specialist in video and advertising solutions for telecom operators, as its technology provider, exclusive aggregator and advertising monetisation partner for its new FAST channel offering across all its 4K set-top boxes, including the latest Android TV-based model and previous generations.

The Channel Store manages more than 250 channels, is integrated into over 25 global, European, MENA and local platforms, and has delivered major projects with Tier-1 operators while strengthening ties with channel owners and platforms.

Starting in September, Vodafone TV and Lowi TV will roll out an initial portfolio of 30 FAST channels, expanding their current lineup with a broad range of themes and genres. The selection includes sports channels such as LALIGA Inside, Motorvision TV (pictured), My Padel TV and Rugby Spain; news from El País; kids programming such as Pocoyó; movie channels including Cines Verdi, Feel Good, Planeta de Cine and Film&Co; and entertainment options like Oficios Perdidos, Love Wine and Love the Planet.

Leveraging its telco expertise, The Channel Store is deploying its customised solution Fast-in-a-Box for Vodafone. This evolution of its existing Tier-1 offering enables service delivery to both new and legacy set-top boxes without requiring software updates—unlocking a new revenue stream while enriching the content experience. The package also includes audience measurement reports and a sophisticated settlement engine for channel owners, powered by The Channel Store’s experienced data team.