SkyPerfect JSAT plans major expansion

Japan’s satellite operator, Sky Perfect JSAT, is to triple its investment in its fleet and which will include diversification into optical and radar observation satellites in addition to its core DTH broadcast services.

Isao Kubo, the company’s CFO says that the past 3 years had seen it invest some $489 million (€419.7m) in its fleet, but that 2025 would see as much invested again and this sort of sum would be invested annually over the next 3 years. The broadcaster’s total Capital Expenditure for the period 2025-2030 will exceed Yen300 billion (€1.7 billion).

“Specifically, we will steadily procure the next-generation satellites and low-Earth-orbit constellations that have already been ordered, expand our space business base and make solid investments in new fields such as its Space Compass,” Kubo told analysts.

Teruo Yamashita, head of the company’s space division, said that there could be a role for the company as a partner in Europe’s IRIS2 multi-satellite highly-secure communications mega-constellation.

“We have adopted a multi-orbit strategy,” Yamashita commented. “Regarding our involvement in IRIS2, we are working on LEO and MEO orbits in addition to GEO and are exploring areas in which we can be involved through discussions with SES. We are currently working on participating in the project, if there is an opportunity.”