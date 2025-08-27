WBD names Singer as CFO for post-separation Warner Bros

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced that Brad Singer will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer of Warner Bros, upon completion of the company’s planned separation, which is expected to occur by mid-2026, subject to closing and other conditions.

Singer will report to David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of WBD and future President and Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros, and oversee Warner Bros.’ global financial functions and strategies, including FP&A, accounting, internal audit, treasury, tax, procurement, and investor relations activities. Singer will begin in this new position in October 2025 in a strategic role until the official formation of Warner Bros.

“Brad was instrumental in driving significant value creation and growth during our time together at Discovery Communications, and I’m thrilled to be reuniting with a trusted leader whose financial expertise and strategic vision have consistently delivered results,” said Zaslav. “His proven track record combined with his sharp understanding of emerging technologies and evolving consumer trends will make him a tremendous addition to the new Warner Bros leadership team.”

Singer added: “I am excited and energized to reunite with David and join the future Warner Bros at this pivotal moment. The company’s beloved brands, creative excellence, and enduring connection with audiences worldwide provide an extraordinary foundation. I see meaningful opportunities to unlock long-term value and I look forward to working with David and the leadership team to achieve that.”

Singer recently served as Partner and Chief Operating Officer of ValueAct Capital before retiring in 2021, during which time he also served on the boards of Rolls-Royce Holdings and Motorola Solutions. Before joining ValueAct Capital in 2012, Singer was the CFO of Discovery Communications where he played a key role in taking the company public in 2008, as well as the CFO & Treasurer of American Tower Corporation where he helped lead post-IPO growth, capital planning and restructuring, major acquisitions and international expansion that underpinned the company’s trajectory. Before his role at American Tower, Singer was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs. Singer is a current board member of Warby Parker where he serves on the audit and compensation committees, as well as Sweetgreen where he has chaired the audit committee since 2021.