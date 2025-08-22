ESPN, WWE bring PLE partnership forward

ESPN and WWE have announced that WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs) will debut on ESPN platforms this September – several months earlier than previously announced.

The first WWE PLE to kick off the ESPN partnership will be the entertainment company’s first-ever Wrestlepalooza on September 20th, live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Wrestlepalooza will stream live on the new ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service, beginning at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

On September 20, ESPN becomes the exclusive US domestic home of all WWE PLEs, with all PLEs available to ESPN DTC subscribers with the unlimited plan. Additional upcoming WWE PLEs this year include Crown Jewel on October 11th, and Survivor Series on November 29th, whilst flagship events also include WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

The Wrestlepalooza name was originally used by the ECW wrestling promotion between 1995 and 2000. WWE purchased ECW in January 2003.

Wrestlepalooza will feature John Cena in one of his financial apparances for the company as he readies to retire from in-ring competition at the end of the year., He will be joined by the likes of Undisputed WWE Champion ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in matches throughout the night.

“On September 20th, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can’t-miss event to kick off our new partnership,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘HHH’ Levesque. “The biggest Superstars in WWE. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?”

The new ESPN DTC service is now live across the US.