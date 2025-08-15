Netflix doubles US Upfronts commitment

Netflix has reported “another successful” Upfront in the US, finalising deals with a number major holding companies and independent agencies.

“This year, we more than doubled our overall commitments, which is in line with our expectations, and saw year-over-year growth across all key categories like Retail, CPG, Telco, Health & Wellness, Entertainment and Tech,” said the streaming company, citing the final season of Stranger Things and new seasons of Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Nobody Wants This and Running Point as titles that advertisers were eager to engage with.

“Clients are looking forward to Netflix’s live titles like WWE Raw and NFL Christmas Gameday,” added Netflix. “We’ve partnered with DoorDash as the presenting sponsor for the 2025-26 season of WWE Raw. For our two highly anticipated Netflix NFL games this December, we’ve sold out of all available in-game inventory and have closed sponsorships with multiple partners like Accenture, FanDuel, Google, and Verizon on in-game and broadcast features.”

On the targeting side, Netflix has expanded its language targeting to support eight languages across its ad-supported countries, extending from English and Spanish to French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese. Netflix says it consequently now offers more inclusive and relevant targeting to its advertisers, reaching members based on their watch history or the language they choose to enjoy Netflix shows and movies.

“We are committed to building a long-lasting ads business that not only drives impactful return on investment for our clients but also offers an entertaining and relevant experience for our members around the world. As we head into our third year of business this fall, we can’t wait to continue to deliver a must-buy opportunity with leading technology centered around our must-watch Netflix series, films, and live event,” concluded Netflix.