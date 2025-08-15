ITV to broadcast Lloyds Tour of Britain Men

Cycling fans can watch free-to-air live coverage of Britain’s biggest professional cycle race, the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men, on ITV.

ITV4 and ITVX will broadcast live coverage of all six stages, along with daily highlights, from September 2nd to 7th, once again bringing the action to fans across Britain, presented by Ned Boulting. It marks the 13th consecutive edition of the UK’s largest free-to-spectate live sporting event that has enjoyed live coverage on ITV4 and ITVX, and the 17th edition in a row to have been broadcast on the channel since 2008.

Commenting on the news, Darren Henry, Chief Commercial Officer, British Cycling, commented: “We are delighted to confirm ITV4 and ITVX as broadcast partners for September, as we continue to bring the Lloyds Tour of Britain to as many people as possible so that they can share in the joy of cycling, and the excitement and action that the race brings each year. This year’s Lloyds Tour of Britain Men is going to be another six stages of incredible racing, building to a fantastic climax with our two stages in Wales and overall finish in Cardiff, so it is great that sports fans across Britain can follow all of the action every day on ITV4 and ITVX.”

Richard Botchway, Commissioning Editor at ITV, added: “We are proud to partner with the Lloyds Tour of Britain here at ITV, bringing the very best of British cycling to a free-to-air audience on ITV4 and ITVX. Viewers will enjoy every heart racing moment, as ITV captures daily highlights, as well as all six stages of the race.”

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men begins on September 2nd with a pair of stages in Suffolk, the first from Woodbridge to Southwold, before a leg starting and finishing in Stowmarket. Following stages take place in Milton Keynes and a first visit to Ampthill in Central Bedfordshire, before a challenging Warwickshire stage ending in a hilltop finish at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The race concludes with a brace of challenging stages in South Wales, the first including a double ascent of The Tumble, before a final stage between the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in Newport to the Welsh capital, Cardiff on September 7th.