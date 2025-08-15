Celtic, Rangers Champions League play-offs on Prime

Prime Video is kicking off its second season of UEFA Champions League football, bringing the top Tuesday match each week to Prime members at no additional cost, along with Celtic and Rangers’ crucial Champions League Play-Off Fixtures.

Prime’s coverage of Rangers vs Club Brugge will come live from Ibrox at 7.30pm on August 19th. Gabby Logan hosts with Scott Arfield and Alan McGregor providing punditry. Jon Champion and Neil McCann are on live commentary with Alex Aljoe reporting as Rangers look to make it past the Play-Off stage for the first time since 2022/23.

Celtic travel to Kazakhstan for their second leg clash with Kairat Almaty on August 26th. Victory will secure their fourth consecutive Champions League group stage appearance. Coverage begins at 5.15pm, with kick off at 5.45pm. Logan hosts from the studio alongside former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill and iconic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov. Champion and Sweetman-Kirk will provide match commentary, with Aljoe reporting.