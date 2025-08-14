Amagi supports DAZN’s global broadcasting of FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, has announced its collaboration with DAZN, the sports entertainment platform, as the exclusive live playout partner for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Amagi supported DAZN’s delivery of all 63 matches of the inaugural tournament to a global audience, enabling uninterrupted service and 99.999 per cent uptime via its scalable cloud-based playout solution for live match presentation, which was customised for DAZN’s operational requirements.

With exclusive global broadcast rights to the tournament, DAZN streamed the matches on its platform to audiences in over 200 markets. The tournament benefitted from low-latency delivery from Amagi’s CLOUDPORT solution, along with regional customisation and concurrency — with up to 108 live concurrent events and 27 feed variants per game based on language and sponsorships.

The deployment underscores a growing industry shift toward cloud-native workflows for live sports broadcasting, especially for major events with large audiences and strict delivery standards.

Emma Whitmore, SVP of Sales, EMEA at Amagi. said, “A live sports tournament such as the FIFA Club World Cup requires a solution that is both resilient and scalable. This collaboration with DAZN highlights how cloud-native orchestration can reduce operational costs, improve monetisation, and deliver high-impact outcomes for tier-1 sports platforms.”

“The FIFA Club World Cup was a milestone event for DAZN, with hundreds of millions of football fans around the world expecting a flawless viewing experience. Amagi’s CLOUDPORT, deployed for DAZN using a highly resilient architecture, was important in enabling us to deliver uninterrupted, high-quality coverage at scale for this tournament. Amagi’s real-time support allowed us to meet the technical demands of the tournament with confidence and efficiency,” said James Pearce, SVP Broadcast and Streaming at DAZN.

Amagi and DAZN have been working together since 2023. Since then, both teams have expanded their operational capabilities to meet rapidly changing business needs.

This deployment further highlights Amagi’s intent to support tier-1 broadcasters and sports streaming platforms in delivering live content globally through robust, cloud-led infrastructure, which combines flexibility, fault tolerance, and operational efficiency.