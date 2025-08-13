Spain, Hong Kong, Singapore top Netflix ISP Speed Index

This July marked the fifth year of reporting results on the updated Netflix ISP Speed Index – a monthly update on which Internet Service Providers (ISPs) offer the best prime-time Netflix streaming experience. In July’s results, 26 per cent of ISPs saw an increase of 0.2 Mbps, 72 per cent stayed the same, and 2 per cent went down by 0.2 Mbps.

Three countries and regions were in the top performance tier this month, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain, all registering an average speed of 3.4 Mbps.

No specific countries saw an overall speed increase, and no individual ISPs recorded outsized gains this month. However, several ISPs did experience drops since June’s results. In Honduras, Reytel fell from 2.4 to 2.2 Mbps, and Hondutel dropped from 1.8 to 1.6 Mbps. In Taiwan, FarEasTone decreased from 2.4 to 2.2 Mbps. In Pakistan, KK Network fell from 2 to 1.8 Mbps, and Optix dropped from 2.6 to 2.4 Mbps. In Paraguay, Copaco declined from 1.4 to 1.2 Mbps. This month also saw Oi DSL in Brazil replaced by Noi Fibra.

The Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of prime-time Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall performance for other services or data that may travel across the specific ISP network.