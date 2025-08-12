HMN UK launches new AI brand insights tool for LLM

Havas Media Network UK has launched Brand Insights AI, a tool that empowers brands to understand and optimise their presence across some of the world’s leading AI large language models (LLMs). The latest addition to Havas’s Converged.AI operating system launched in 2024, the technology’s sophisticated insights will give clients new insight into how the LLMs are influencing consumer behaviour in today’s media ecosystem.

The tool offers multi-model analysis at scale, scanning six major AI platforms – Chat GPT (Open AI), Claude (Anthropic), Gemini (Google), Sonar (Perplexity), Grok (xAI) and DeepSeek – to deliver a unified view of how brands are perceived and ranked in real-time. The tool provides brands with visibility and understanding of the impact these platforms have on them to help them better identify good content to optimise existing content or recommend new content.

Paul Bland, chief digital officer, Havas Media Network UK, commented: “The way AI platforms are surfacing information is rapidly evolving. With AI becoming the default interface for Search and discovery, brands need to adapt and optimise for the new discovery landscape. HMN’s teams powered by Brand Insights AI helps brands stay visible, relevant and competitive in the AI-driven digital landscape. It will ensure our clients are best equipped for marketing in an AI-driven future, fuelled by our operating system, Converged.AI.”

Brand Insights AI is now available for brands to have a free snapshot of current visibility, and access to solutions that accelerate AI readiness – combining experts with Brand Insights AI.