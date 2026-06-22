Analysis: Gen Z reshaping the modern box office

Cinema remains highly relevant to young audiences in the US, despite growing competition from streaming services, social media platforms and creator content.

According to figures from Ampere Analysis carried out in Q1 2026, 61 per cent of US internet users aged 18-24 had been to the cinema in the previous six months, placing them well ahead of the national average of 52 per cent. This group now goes to the cinema more often than 18-24-year-olds pre-pandemic.

Sam Nursall, Research Manager, Ampere Analysis, says: “With the success of recent films Obsession and Backrooms [pictured] fuelled by Gen Z, this 18-24 year old cohort and their social media habits have demonstrated their ability to drive theatrical success. They are highly motivated to watch TV and films based on social media buzz. Young people are introduced to ideas and creators on the internet, and Obsession and Backrooms show us that they are willing to show up to the theatre in addition to spending time on social media at home.”

Key findings:

As of Q1 2026, 61 per cent of US internet users aged 18-24 had seen a movie in theatres in the six months prior to Ampere’s consumer study fieldwork. This exceeds the national average rate (52 per cent) and the movie-going rate of 18-24-year-olds in Q1 2020 (58 per cent), Ampere’s final survey before the pandemic.

This group is particularly driven to watch TV and film based on social media buzz (30 per cent versus 19 per cent national average). The proportion of 18-24s using social media daily is the same as the national average (70 per cent), but they spend 62 per cent, or 29 minutes longer on average each day, watching videos on such platforms.

US 18-24-year-olds are distinct for their love of the Horror genre: 53 per cent report enjoying it (second only to comedy at 55 per cent). In fact, horror is the genre most likely to be cited as their favourite.

Horror remains one of the most effective genres for generating breakout successes and ensuring profitability in the theatrical window. Lower production costs, highly engaged fanbases, and strong word-of-mouth potential make it well-suited for emerging filmmakers and original IP to reach a mainstream audience.

Gen Z showed up en masse for Obsession and Backrooms, two of the year’s biggest theatrical success stories: both generated significant social media buzz upon release.

The US Gen Z theatre-going recovery rate has exceeded the rest of the world’s top media markets on average. The global average past-six-month cinema-going rate (for 18-24s) was 57 per cent in Q1 2026, down from 64 per cent in Q1 2020.

Older age groups have been slower to recover. For those 25-64, past-six-month theatre-going was 58 per cent in Q1 2020. In Q1 2026, this figure was 53 per cent.

Peter Ingram, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, added: “Film projects with roots in online communities have traditionally struggled to resonate with audiences. However, the recent successes of Obsession and Backrooms demonstrate that digital-native creators, who have a greater understanding of online dynamics and how to cultivate digital engagement, can build major audience interest beyond their immediate fanbases. Horror content is especially well suited to this, as sharable visceral moments, fan participation and online discussion can help transform emerging properties and filmmakers into theatrical success stories.”