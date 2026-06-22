Channel 4 expands ad tech offering with new partnerships

Channel 4 has announced a series of deals that see its VoD-ad-inventory become available across five new buying platforms. New partnerships with Amazon Ads, FreeWheel, Hawk (an Azerion company), PubMatic and Yahoo DSP will bring the Channel 4 inventory to media advertising buyers globally.

The tech partnerships will provide brands with flexibility and increased access to buy across Channel 4’s inventory, around all programmes in real time, against precise audiences and contexts. This follows the recent announcement of the broadcaster’s expanded relationship with Google Display & Video 360 that will allow Google Audiences to be overlaid on Channel 4 inventory.

Channel 4’s inventory will be available to advertisers on Amazon DSP in Q3, making Channel 4’s programming available to programmatic advertisers alongside other CTV streaming services including Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+. This integration follows Channel 4’s biggest ever Q1 streaming audience in 2026.

Channel 4 inventory will be available through PubMatic Activate, a direct-to-supply activation platform enabling advertisers and agencies to activate premium guaranteed and private marketplace deals across Channel 4 in real time.

Channel 4’s inventory is now live on FreeWheel Buyer Cloud, providing access to high-quality audiences and content, further strengthening Channel 4’s relationship with FreeWheel’s technology.

Additionally in the coming months, advertisers will also benefit from access to Channel 4’s content via further DSPs.

In June/July Channel 4 will be partnering with Yahoo DSP, allowing advertisers to run campaigns alongside other streaming services Netflix and Disney+.

Hawk DSP, an Azerion company, will enable programmatic activation around all programmes within Channel 4’s premium environments.

Rak Patel, Chief Commercial Officer at Channel 4, commented: “In response to market demand for greater flexibility and scale in programmatic, these integrations perfectly align with our advertiser-led, agency-aligned strategy and our commitment to continuous innovation. By making Channel 4’s distinctive content and rich audience insights available through these partnerships, we’re making it easier than ever for brands to plan and activate campaigns with real impact.”

“Channel 4 is one of the UK’s most iconic broadcasters, and this integration gives advertisers a powerful new way to reach streaming audiences at scale,’ said Phil Christer, Managing Director, UK, Amazon Ads. ‘By removing complexity from video planning and buying, brands can focus on what matters most: connecting with the right audiences at the right moment.”

Audrey Boisumeau, VP Enterprise Solutions UK & US Hawk, stated: “This partnership with Channel 4 represents another important step in making premium broadcaster inventory more accessible through programmatic channels. Advertisers want the ability to reach audiences across trusted, high-quality environments while maintaining control, transparency and measurable outcomes. Through Hawk, brands can now seamlessly activate campaigns across Channel 4’s premium content, unlocking new opportunities to engage viewers at scale and drive meaningful business results.”

“Partnerships like this demonstrate what’s possible when premium broadcasters and technology platforms come together,” said Laurence d’Août, VP, Sales at FreeWheel. “By integrating Channel 4 into FreeWheel Buyer Cloud, we’re enabling a more connected, customisable and data-driven way to transact – helping to simplify how advertisers access premium, global inventory, while preserving the quality and standards that make broadcaster video so valuable.”

Emma Newman, CRO, EMEA at PubMatic, said: “Channel 4 carries 40 years of audience trust and some of the UK’s most distinctive content. We are proud to bring that inventory directly to buyers through Activate, programmatically, at scale, with full control over brand environment. Together, we are making it easier for advertisers to reach the audiences they want, in one of the UK’s most respected broadcasting environments.’

Alice Beecroft, Senior Director of Global DSP Strategy & Partnerships at Yahoo, added: “Partnering with Channel 4 gives advertisers even greater access to premium, trusted content in one of the UK’s most valuable viewing environments. By bringing Channel 4’s high-quality inventory into Yahoo DSP, we’re helping brands plan and activate more connected campaigns with the scale and flexibility they need to reach the audiences they want.”