World Boxing unveils new global streaming platform

World Boxing – the non-profit international federation set up to administer the sport at Olympic, Paralympic and E-sport level – has partnered with sports streaming and fan engagement platform, Joymo, to launch World Boxing TV, a dedicated digital destination for live events, on-demand content, highlights and competition coverage.

World Boxing TV will provide a direct, subscription-based channel to connect fans with World Boxing’s schedule of competitions. Built on the Joymo platform, the service brings together live event coverage, exclusive content and on-demand programming in a single destination for boxing audiences around the world.

The Secretary General of World Boxing, Tom Dielen, commented: “The launch of World Boxing TV marks an important milestone in the development of World Boxing and the continued growth of our sport as it provides an opportunity for fans to actively engage with our schedule of competitions and creates a platform for boxers to showcase their skills, connect with viewers and grow their own fanbases. World Boxing TV will provide a dedicated global platform for our athletes, events and member federations that will bring fans closer to the sport while strengthening our ability to tell the stories that are shaping the future of Olympic boxing.”

Joymo’s Chief Executive, Mike Emery, added: “World Boxing is helping define the future of boxing, and we’re proud to provide the technology powering that journey. World Boxing TV embodies everything Joymo was built for. Sports organisations today need more than a streaming service – they need a solution that gives them ownership of their content, direct access to their audiences, meaningful fan data and the ability to build sustainable digital revenue streams. This partnership delivers exactly that. By launching World Boxing TV, World Boxing has created a powerful digital asset that will help grow the sport globally, strengthen engagement with fans and create long-term value for athletes, federations and stakeholders across the boxing ecosystem.”