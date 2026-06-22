ITV: 6m watch Scotland v Morocco

ITV and STV have announced that live coverage of Scotland’s World Cup Group C fixture against Morocco on June 19th drew a TV peak audience of 6 million viewers across ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

The match secured a commanding 81 per cent share of TV viewing at its peak.

The game peaked with 1.2 million TV viewers in Scotland (on STV), making it the most-watched television event in Scotland since the Euro 2024 Semi-Final (July 10th 2024).

Scotland lost the game 1-0, with Morocco’s goal coming in just the second minute of the game. The Tartan Army will now face Brazil in their final group game, which kicks off at 11pm on June 24th on BBC One.