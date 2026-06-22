ITV signs content deal with Blue Ant Media

ITV has announced a content partnership deal with Blue Ant Media to bring its NatureTime brand, with hundreds of hours of blue-chip natural world programming, to ITV’s free streaming platform, ITVX.

The agreement will see a range of NatureTime’s wildlife documentaries and series launch on ITVX this summer as part of a co-branded block and FAST channel. Content will also be released on a new YouTube channel – ITV NatureTime – to sit alongside ITV’s existing portfolio of YouTube channels.

Jake Williams, Editorial Manager of ITVX, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to partner with NatureTime to bring such a rich, visually spectacular collection of natural history programming to ITVX. Documentaries about our natural world have a special ability to captivate and educate audiences of all ages. Adding hundreds of hours of this premium, blue-chip content to our platform reinforces our commitment to offering viewers an unparalleled breadth of high-quality, awe-inspiring storytelling.”

“ITV NatureTime, ITVX’s new natural history service is the perfect home for our premium wildlife and natural world programming. We’re thrilled to partner with ITV to bring these extraordinary stories to UK audiences,” added Chiara McKee, VP, EMEA Global Channels and Streaming. “There couldn’t be a more fitting time to announce the partnership than during London Climate Action Week, when the importance of connecting people with the wonder and fragility of our planet feels especially powerful.”

The launch collection includes a trio of hour-long celebrity-hosted nature and wildlife films, including:

Great Bear Rainforest (1 x 60), Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, Great Bear Rainforest tells the story of one of the rarest animals on Earth, the fabled all- white Spirit Bear, and its ancient rainforest home;

Great Barrier Reef (1 x 60′), narrated by Eric Bana explores the living treasure trove of biodiversity that is The Great Barrier Reef, where, every year millions of visitors travel by way of fins, flippers and feet to see this natural region, which is of the seven wonders of the natural world;

Into America’s Wild (1 x 60′), hosted by Morgan Freeman is a cross-country adventure across some of the most beautiful but untamed landscapes of America.

Additional launch titles heading to ITVX include: Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs, My Best Friend’s An Animal, Pridelands, My Best Friend’s An Animal and Wildlife Icons.