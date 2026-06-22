BBC Charter Review: MPs to quiz indy sector

The latest evidence session of the UK House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee’s BBC Charter Review inquiry on June 23rd will explore the broadcaster’s relationship with the independent production sector and how the corporation might reinvent itself for the world of digital media.

MPs will first hear from witnesses from the independent production sector. Nigel Warner from industry group PACT, Banijay CEO Partick Holland and Dino Sofos, the founder of the Persephonica podcast company, will face questions on the current funding outlook for the sector and the BBC’s approach to commissioning.

There is likely to be discussion about the potential impact on the sector of different BBC funding models, as well as questions on the corporation’s commercial activity, the future of BBC Sounds and iPlayer.

The second panel, featuring David Abraham of Wonderhood Studios, Helen Jay of the University of Westminster, and Dylan Sparks of Reset Tech, will then explore the merits of the next Charter introducing a new public purpose for innovation and technology.

There could also be questions about how public service broadcasters operate in a world of algorithms, and how the BBC might use new technology to serve all audiences.

The committee’s BBC Royal Charter Review inquiry was launched in March 2026 after the Government kicked off the review process with the launch of its consultation in December. The committee plans to gather the views of a full range of witnesses over the coming weeks in order to make recommendations to help shape the new Charter, which is due to come into effect in 2028.