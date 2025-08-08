AMC Networks ups streaming revenue

AMC Networks posted an increase in streaming revenue in Q2, reaching $169 million (€145.1m), up 12 per cent YoY, largely attributed to price increases.

The number of US streaming subscribers increased to 10.4 million, up from 10.2 million in the prior quarter. Last quarter, the company said it would change the way it calculated streaming subscribers, with the numbers now reflecting subscribers who pay a fee for one of their services, which include AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder and more, rather than those who receive access to one of the streaming services through a video package that also includes linear programming,

Elsewhere, US advertising revenues were down 18 per cent to $123 million due to linear ratings declines. Content licensing revenues increased 26 per cent to $84 million, helped by the sale of AMC Networks music catalogue and executive producer fees related to Apple TV+’s sci-fi series Silo.

AMC Networks reported net revenue of $600 million, down 4 per cent from the prior year, but above analyst expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 69 cents after reporting adjusted earnings per share of $1.24 in the year earlier period, but also above expectations.

The company has renewed multiple series in his globally popular The Walking Dead franchise, with new seasons including The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (pictured).

Kristin Dolan, CEO, commented: “We are executing our clear strategic plan focused on programming, partnerships and profitability. We remain committed to delivering high-quality and distinctive series and films to our engaged fans across all platforms, including the best collection of targeted streaming services in the world. In the second quarter, we saw streaming revenue growth accelerate, strength in content licensing and continued healthy free cash flow generation. We are increasing our free cash flow outlook for 2025 and now expect approximately $250 million of free cash flow for the full year.”