US Senators introduce AI rights protection Bill

US Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has joined Senators Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in introducing the bipartisan Transparency and Responsibility for Artificial Intelligence Networks (TRAIN) Act, to help creators, musicians, artists, writers, and others access the courts to protect their copyrighted works if and when they are used to train generative artificial intelligence (AI) models. The TRAIN Act allows copyright holders to access training records used for AI models to determine if their work was used.

“Tennessee is home to a thriving creative community filled with musicians, artists, and creators who must have protections in place against the misuse of their content,” said Senator Blackburn. “The TRAIN Act would protect creators by allowing them to access the courts to find out if their work is being used to train generative AI models and seek compensation for that misuse.”

Currently, there is no reliable way for copyright owners to determine if artificial intelligence (AI) companies used their works without permission to train AI models. Copyright owners—particularly small creators—are struggling to navigate novel legal issues posed by AI copying their work. There are very few AI companies that share how their models were trained and nothing in current law requires them to disclose training materials to creators.

The TRAIN Act would promote transparency about when and how copyrighted works are used to train generative AI models by enabling copyright holders to obtain this information through an administrative subpoena. Modelled on the process used for matters of Internet piracy, the bill would provide access to the courts for copyright holders with a good faith belief that their copyrighted material was used. Only training material with their copyrighted works need be made available.

The bill would also ensure that subpoenas are granted only upon a copyright owner’s sworn declaration that they have a good faith belief their work was used to train the model, and that their purpose is to protect their rights. Failure to comply with a subpoena creates a rebuttable presumption that the model developer made copies of the copyrighted work.

The Train Act is endorsed by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the Recording Academy, Nashville Songwriters Association International, Human Artistry Campaign, SAG-AFTRA National, SESAC Music Group, American Society of Composers, Authors & Publishers (ASCAP), Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), the Authors Guild, The American Society for Collective Rights Licensing (ASCRL), Songwriters Guild of America (SGA), American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), American Federation of Musicians, the Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL), The National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA), Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities, the Transparency Coalition, SoundExchange, and Warner Music Group.

“Artists deserve to know when their works are used and determine the parameters – the Transparency & Responsibility for Artificial Intelligence Networks (TRAIN) Act empowers rightsholders with valuable insight into which specific inputs AI companies are copying to train their models,” commented Mitch Glazier, Chairman & CEO, Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). “Just as importantly, it also ensures a clear path to the courts when authorisation has not been given. RIAA commends Senator Welch and Senator Blackburn for their vision championing this vital and measured legislation, and strongly urge passage into law.”