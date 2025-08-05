Fox Q4 boosted by Tubi

Fox saw its advertising revenue up 7 per cent in its Q4, with the corporation saying the growth was driven by Tubi, its free ad-supported streaming service, as well as Fox News.

Total revenue in the quarter was $3.29 billion (€2.85bn), up 6 per cent from a year ago, with ad revenue accounting for $1.1 billion of that total. Net income was $719 million, more than doubling the year-ago quarter, with the company also seeing 6 per cent growth in affiliate revenue, and 33 per cent growth in other revenue, attributed to to higher content revenues.

The company is preparing to launch Fox One, bringing Fox News and Fox Sports programming to streaming for the first time. CEO Lachlan Murdoch revealed that Fox One will launch August 21st, at a starting price of $19.99 per month.

In the cable networks division, revenues were $1.53 billion, driven by a 15 per cent rise in advertising revenue, with affiliate fees also rising by 2 per cent despite a decline in subscribers. Other revenues in the division rose $24 million or 39 per cent, driven largely by an increase in subscribers to Fox Nation.

In the TV segment, revenues were up 6 per cent to $1.71 billion, with ad revenues up 3 per cent, driven largely by Tubi, offset by having fewer major football events. Affiliate fee revenues rose by 4 per cent.