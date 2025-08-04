H.I.G. Capital closes Kantar Media acquisition

H.I.G. Capital, a global investment firm with $70 billion (€60.5bn) of capital under management, has announced that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Kantar Media from the Kantar Group.

The deal was first announced in January, and is valued at around $1 billion.

Headquartered in London, UK, Kantar Media is a specialist in media measurement and analytics, providing insights into audience behaviour, advertising effectiveness and media consumption patterns. The company operates in over 60 markets and offers a portfolio of solutions, including audience measurement, cross-media analytics, and media validation tools.

Patrick Béhar, CEO of Kantar Media, commented: “With the transaction now complete, we are delighted to officially be part of the H.I.G. family. I would like to extend my thanks to H.I.G. for their confidence in our vision and the significant investment in our future. This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, one where we will sharpen our strategic focus, reinforce our position as a fiercely independent authority in media measurement, and accelerate innovation on behalf of our clients, partners, and teams around the world.”

Nishant Nayyar, Managing Director at H.I.G., said: “Kantar Media has long been recognized as a foundational player in the global media ecosystem, providing mission-critical data and AI-powered analytics that drive strategic decision-making for its clients. With an evolving suite of data solutions and proprietary measurement capabilities, we believe the company is well-positioned under Patrick’s leadership to thrive as an independent organisation and accelerate its growth as a market leader in media measurement and advanced analytics.”

Markus Noe-Nordberg, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Middle Market Private Equity, added: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in Kantar Media, a business at the forefront of audience measurement and analytics. H.I.G.’s experience scaling businesses and executing corporate carve-outs positions us well to support Kantar Media’s transition as an independent company.”

H.I.G. was advised by Morgan Stanley & Co. International, ING, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.