OSN CEO steps down

The CEO of Dubai-based pay-TV operator OSN has stepped down after three years in the job. Joe Kawkabani said it was time to move on to the next challenge. He joined OSN in April 2022.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros Discovery made a strategic $57 million (€39.1m) minority investment in OSN Streaming, signalling a strong commitment to OSN and the Middle East’s rapidly evolving streaming sector. In a landmark move in 2024, OSN Group acquired a 55.45 per cent stake in Anghami, integrating the regional music streaming platform with OSN+ and creating a valuable rival – with 120 million registered users – to other regional and international music streamers.

Kawkabani’s three years was about average for recent CEOs at OSN, although none can compare to the longevity of Peter Einstein, Showtime’s first CEO who served from January 1997 to December 2006. However, Kawkabani was already an OSN board member and has previously served as the group chief investment officer at KIPCO, OSN’s parent company.

No replacement has been announced.

OSN CEO (and Showtime) appointments

• Joe Kawkabani, from April 2022, taking over from:

• Sangeeta Desai, Interim CEO, from August 2021, taking over from

• Patrick Tillieux joined OSN in November 2018, taking over from

• Martin Stewart (ex Sky/FA) who joined in June 2016, taking over from

• David Butorac (ex Sky/Astro) who joined in October 2010, taking over from

• Marc-Antoine d’Halluin (ex Canal+) who joined Showtime in December 2006, taking over from

• Peter Einstein (ex MTV) who was founding CEO at Gulf DTH-Showtime from January 1997.

Speaking about Kawkabani’s tenure, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Chairperson of OSN Group, said: “I would like to thank Joe for his dedicated leadership and valuable contributions. His efforts have laid a strong foundation for OSN’s continued growth and reflect a mutual understanding of the company’s ongoing strategic priorities. As we move forward, our full commitment remains to offer our subscribers the best and most unique media content experience in the region.”