La Liga strengthens Asia expansion

La Liga has signed an exclusive deal with Begin, the OTT service in Southeast Asia, to broadcast all first and second division matches through 2030 in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

The agreement takes effect immediately in Pakistan and Bangladesh, while coverage in Sri Lanka will begin with the 2026–2027 season. The deal will run through the end of the 2029–2030 campaign. Under the terms, all matches from La Liga EA Sports (first division) and La Liga Hypermotion (second division) will be streamed exclusively on Begin’s platform.

“We are pleased to welcome Begin as our new partner in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka,” said Javier Tebas, President, La Liga. “At La Liga, we always seek the best allies to bring Spanish football to every corner of the world. Begin offers strong market expertise and shares our ambition to continue expanding the reach of the competition. We look forward to working together over the next five years to bring the best of La Liga to fans across South Asia”.

Begin CEO Jonathan Mark said: “This agreement reflects our firm commitment to transforming the sports content ecosystem in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. By providing a legal, scalable, and monetizable platform for major leagues, we’re enabling rights holders, content creators, and brands to connect with fans with confidence.”

Mark added that the partnership “lays the foundation for a structured, forward-looking ecosystem that delivers secure and commercially viable content. It aligns with Begin’s long-term vision to support development programs, nurture local talent, and help build a sustainable football pipeline in the region”.

Begin launched in June 2024, initially acquiring licensing rights for non-sports entertainment content from media giants NBC Universal and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Its first major success in sports broadcasting came in August 2024, when it secured on-demand streaming rights in Pakistan for the English Premier League’s 2024–2025 season.