Arrests in Argentina La Liga piracy case
July 25, 2025
By Colin Mann
In a new key step in the fight against audiovisual fraud, Spain’s top-flight football league La Liga and ALIANZA Against Piracy have announced a decisive legal action in Argentina, involving five simultaneous raids and multiple arrest warrants issued by the courts in the framework of a major case against the illegal platform MagisTV — one of the most widespread IPTV networks in Latin America.
The operations were carried out in the provinces of Chubut, Mendoza, and Río Negro, with the support of the Argentine Federal Police and local forces (Ddi San Isidro, DUOF of Gral. Roca, Mendoza, Rawson, and Viedma); along with the collaboration of Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago. Among the targets were two stores belonging to UV Mundo Digital, an Internet service provider in Trelew and Rawson, which also sold devices with access to MagisTV, presenting itself as a legitimate cable service. The case reveals the lack of involvement and limited cooperation from some Internet service providers in the fight against audiovisual fraud.
The orders were issued by the Court of Guarantees No. 4 of San Isidro. La Liga, acting as a plaintiff in the process, actively supports the legal actions.
One of the main targets was Internet provider UV Mundo Digital, with offices in Trelew and Rawson in the province of Chubut, which — under the guise of legality — offered subscriptions to MagisTV Pro, even promoting them in its retail stores and on social media. The company is a registered ISP before ENACOM and a member of the CABASE chamber.
“This type of operation demonstrates that CABASE is influenced by some ISPs that violate legal standards related to audiovisual fraud and others that refuse to comply with judicial orders. We are very satisfied with the collaboration of ALIANZA and La Liga, as well as with entities like Mercado Libre, which have supported the investigation. We firmly believe that collaboration is key to eradicating audiovisual fraud,” stated Javier Tebas, president of La Liga.
Authorities also requested the arrest of four individuals identified as key operators in the distribution of MagisTV Pro. These individuals operated from different parts of the country, using Mercado Pago, Naranja X, and Binance accounts to receive payments — in some cases accumulating amounts exceeding 160 million Argentine pesos (€108,000). All of them were directly linked to the sale of illegal accounts through banking evidence, IP address records, and messages extracted from messaging applications.
This operation is part of a broader international cooperation strategy against piracy led by ALIANZA and supported by La Liga, a strategy that has been developed over several years.
Recent milestones include:
· Implementation of dynamic DNS and IP blocking against illegal sites.
· A court order for the removal of MagisTV and FlujoTV APKs from Google platforms — which the American company still refuses to comply with.
· Organisation of the first anti-piracy War Room in Argentina, coordinated by La Liga, which brought together legal experts, technical professionals, and representatives from the audiovisual sector.
· A coalition with e-commerce platforms, such as Mercado Libre, enabling strategic collaboration.
La Liga and ALIANZA reaffirm their commitment to protecting intellectual property rights, ensuring legal access to content, and sustaining the sports and audiovisual industry throughout Latin America.
According to La Liga, using pirate platforms is not only a crime, it is a real risk for users. These apps are often linked to digital fraud networks, enabling the theft of personal data, the installation of malware on devices, and exposure to scams. In addition, their use directly weakens the sports ecosystem by diverting essential resources needed for the development of clubs, competitions, and fan experiences.