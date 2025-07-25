Arrests in Argentina La Liga piracy case

In a new key step in the fight against audiovisual fraud, Spain’s top-flight football league La Liga and ALIANZA Against Piracy have announced a decisive legal action in Argentina, involving five simultaneous raids and multiple arrest warrants issued by the courts in the framework of a major case against the illegal platform MagisTV — one of the most widespread IPTV networks in Latin America.

The operations were carried out in the provinces of Chubut, Mendoza, and Río Negro, with the support of the Argentine Federal Police and local forces (Ddi San Isidro, DUOF of Gral. Roca, Mendoza, Rawson, and Viedma); along with the collaboration of Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago. Among the targets were two stores belonging to UV Mundo Digital, an Internet service provider in Trelew and Rawson, which also sold devices with access to MagisTV, presenting itself as a legitimate cable service. The case reveals the lack of involvement and limited cooperation from some Internet service providers in the fight against audiovisual fraud.

The orders were issued by the Court of Guarantees No. 4 of San Isidro. La Liga, acting as a plaintiff in the process, actively supports the legal actions.

One of the main targets was Internet provider UV Mundo Digital, with offices in Trelew and Rawson in the province of Chubut, which — under the guise of legality — offered subscriptions to MagisTV Pro, even promoting them in its retail stores and on social media. The company is a registered ISP before ENACOM and a member of the CABASE chamber.