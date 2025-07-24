YouTube nears $10bn ad revenue for quarter

Alphabet Q2 2025 made $96.4 billion (€81. 9bn) in revenue. Net income was $28.2 billion, up 19 per cent from the second quarter of 2024.5 YouTube’s ad revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 came in at $9.8 billion.

In June, YouTube made up 12.8 per cent of all TV usage, according to Nielsen, which far exceeded the second-place platform, Netflix, at 8.3 per cent. No one else reached five per cent.

“We had a standout quarter, with robust growth across the company. We are leading at the frontier of AI and shipping at an incredible pace. AI is positively impacting every part of the business, driving strong momentum. Search delivered double-digit revenue growth, and our new features, like AI Overviews and AI Mode, are performing well,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said. “We continue to see strong performance in YouTube as well as subscriptions offerings. And Cloud had strong growth in revenues, backlog and profitability. Its annual revenue run-rate is now more than $50 billion. With this strong and growing demand for our Cloud products and services, we are increasing our investment in capital expenditures in 2025 to approximately $85 billion and are excited by the opportunity ahead.”

Google Search revenue jumped from $48.5 billion last Q2 to $54.2 billion this year.