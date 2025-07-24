Report: Broadband equipment spending to hit $20.1bn

According to a newly published report, Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year July 2025 Forecast, by research firm Dell’Oro Group, the Broadband Access Equipment market is forecasted to grow at an average annual rate of 1.6 per cent from 2024 to 2029, with total revenue peaking in 2028, driven by ongoing DOCSIS 4.0 and fibre expansion by cable and fibre ISPs. The forecast has increased from January due to an expected rise in fibre homes passed.

“We continue to see broadband providers balance ongoing expansion of their networks while also deploying platforms that will allow them to deliver service convergence and customised broadband applications, while also incorporating AI and automation tools,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Though market presence in the form of homes passed remains today’s priority, future success will be all about delivering customised service tiers based on attributes beyond speed,” added Heynen.

Additional highlights: