Report: Broadband equipment spending to hit $20.1bn
July 24, 2025
According to a newly published report, Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year July 2025 Forecast, by research firm Dell’Oro Group, the Broadband Access Equipment market is forecasted to grow at an average annual rate of 1.6 per cent from 2024 to 2029, with total revenue peaking in 2028, driven by ongoing DOCSIS 4.0 and fibre expansion by cable and fibre ISPs. The forecast has increased from January due to an expected rise in fibre homes passed.
“We continue to see broadband providers balance ongoing expansion of their networks while also deploying platforms that will allow them to deliver service convergence and customised broadband applications, while also incorporating AI and automation tools,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Though market presence in the form of homes passed remains today’s priority, future success will be all about delivering customised service tiers based on attributes beyond speed,” added Heynen.
Additional highlights:
- PON equipment revenue is expected to grow from $10.7 billion in 2024 to $12.6 billion in 2029, driven largely by XGS-PON deployments in North America, EMEA, and CALA, as well as FTTR (Fibre to the Room) and 50 Gbps deployments in China.
- Revenue for Cable Distributed Access Equipment (Virtual CCAP, Remote PHY Devices, Remote MACPHY Devices, and Remote OLTs) is expected to peak at $1.2 billion in 2028, as operators continue their DOCSIS 4.0 and early fibre deployments.
- Revenue for Fixed Wireless CPE is expected to peak in 2025 and 2026, dominated by shipments of 5G sub-6 GHz and a growing number of 5G millimetre wave units.
- Revenue for Wi-Fi 7 residential routers and broadband CPE with WLAN will reach $8.6 billion by 2029, as the technology is rapidly adopted by consumers and service providers alike.