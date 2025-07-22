SpaceX aborts O3b launch

SpaceX gave its SES client a heart-stopping moment when it aborted the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with just 11 seconds left before its planned lift-off.

SpaceX extended the July 21st launch window by an extra 90 minutes in an attempt to fix the glitch but at the end of a long day, it decided to stand the launch team down, saying it would attempt a launch today (July 22nd).

The two-hour launch window opens at 5:12 p.m. EDT (21.12 GMT). SpaceX will stream the action live via its website and X account, beginning about 15 minutes before liftoff.

The Falcon 9 will contain two O3b satellites, numbers 9 and 10 in the SES mPOWER fleet.