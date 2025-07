Sky Sports delivers record-breaking Open viewership

Coverage of The Open at Royal Portrush set new audience records, becoming the most-watched Open ever broadcast on Sky Sports, generating 21.2 million viewer hours across the four days – a 36 per cent increase year-on-year.

Each day of the tournament achieved a record average audience for its respective round on Sky Sports, with year-on-year growth in both average and peak viewership:

Day 1 (Thursday):Averaged 338k (+39 per cent YoY), peaked at 572k (+49 per cent YoY)

Day 2 (Friday): Averaged 378k (+38 per cent YoY), peaked at 622k (+26 per cent YoY)

Averaged 378k (+38 per cent YoY), peaked at 622k (+26 per cent YoY) Day 3 (Saturday): Averaged 590k (+32 per cent YoY), peaked at 851k (+16 per cent YoY)

Averaged 590k (+32 per cent YoY), peaked at 851k (+16 per cent YoY) Day 4 (Sunday): Averaged 681k (+41 per cent YoY), peaked at 1.14 million (+19 per cent YoY)

Audiences watched as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler claimed his maiden Open title, edging closer to joining golf’s elite Grand Slam club.

According to Sky, these record-breaking figures highlight its continued investment in delivering world-class golf coverage – combining cutting-edge innovation, expert analysis, and compelling storytelling to bring fans closer to the action than ever before.