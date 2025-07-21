ITV Studios secures APAC scripted deals

ITV Studios has announced numerous sales of its premium scripted slate in the Asia Pacific region, underscoring continued strong demand, throughout Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

The sales include returning hits and breakout thrillers. Australian free-to-air broadcaster SBS has snapped up Mammoth Screen’s ITV ratings smash Code of Silence, which has just been renewed for a second season. Seven picked up the second series of the hugely popular The Marlow Murder Club from Monumental Television for UKTV.

In India, Lionsgate Play has acquired a substantial drama package, including Code of Silence; Four Years Later from Easy Tiger Productions for SBS; ITV’s The Suspect, produced by World Productions and Erotic Stories, produced by Lingo Pictures for SBS Australia, bolstering its offering of bold and contemporary drama.

In Japan, Mystery Channel has signed a multi-title deal that includes the debut season of Ludwig, produced by Big Talk Studios in association with That Mitchell And Webb Company; Series 2 of The Marlow Murder Club and the fifth season of long-running fan favourite Grace, produced by Tall Story Pictures.

New Zealand’s TVNZ has acquired Code of Silence, season two of Ludwig, as well as season two of Piglets from Monicker Pictures for ITV, reinforcing ITV Studios’ growing presence in the market.

Augustus Dulgaro, EVP Sales Asia Pacific, ITV Studios, said, “These deals reflect the global appetite for bold, original storytelling and the strength of ITV Studios’ scripted portfolio in delivering just that. From gripping crime thrillers to thought-provoking drama, our titles are finding homes with top-tier partners across APAC, and we’re proud to continue building these relationships.”