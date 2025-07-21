BBC NL+ launches on NLZIET

BBC Studios Benelux has officially launched BBC NL+, a brand new multi-genre video on demand and streaming platform. Starting now, subscribers of both KPN TV+ and NLZIET can access the service and enjoy a rich selection of iconic brands from the BBC and beyond on BBC NL+.

A new agreement with NLZIET marks the second major partnership for BBC NL+, joining previously announced launch partner KPN in bringing the platform to Dutch viewers from day one.

To complement BBC Studios’ linear channel BBC NL, which has recently achieved its best ever audience share and remains the most popular international channel in the Netherlands, viewers can now enjoy handpicked collections across drama, comedy, documentaries, soaps, entertainment, lifestyle and natural history, all localised with Dutch subtitles.

Additionally, audiences can tune into a live stream of BBC NL as well as FAST channels Top Gear and BBC Drama.

Viewers can access BBC NL+ through the NLZIET app on smart devices as well as the integrated app on KPN TV+.

Bram Husken, SVP & General Manager Benelux and Nordics at BBC Studios said: “Today marks a momentous occasion for BBC Studios Benelux as we launch BBC NL+ with not one but two affiliates in the Netherlands. This fantastic partnership with NLZIET alongside KPN increases the service’s reach with audiences who will have access to a new range of content which showcases the most powerful, entertaining and inspiring storytelling from the best of your British neighbours. Dutch audiences are huge fans of British shows and we’re delighted they will have access to homegrown stories from the BBC and beyond.”

Niels Baas, CEO of NLZIET said: “With the free addition of BBC NL+, we’re treating our viewers to even more top-quality international series and programs. This makes NLZIET the streaming service for the most complete offering of both Dutch and international premium content.”

On BBC NL+, audiences can tune into captivating natural history content such as Eden: Untamed Planet, narrated by the Emmy and BAFTA award-winning actress Helena Bonham-Carter. This joins shows such as Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster which has been nominated for Outstanding Nature Documentary at the Emmy Awards. It will be the first time that this programme will be available to Dutch audiences with subtitles in the local language.

Fans can also tune into series 13 of immensely popular competition The Great British Bake Off as well as a mix of popular lifestyle premieres for Dutch audiences on the service which include The Great British Sewing Bee, The Great Pottery Throwdown and Junior Bake Off for the first time.

For fans of intriguing and thought-provoking documentaries, Louis Theroux Forbidden America will be available at launch, as well as other favourites from across the Louis Theroux collection.

Highly anticipated six-part original new drama Outrageous starring Bessie Carter and Anna Chancellor will be exclusively available on BBC NL+, ahead of the linear launch on BBC NL later in 2025.

On BBC NL+, audiences will be able to watch all of their most treasured light crime and drama programmes from BBC NL on demand including fan favourites such as Death in Paradise, Father Brown, Miss Scarlet and Granite Harbour.