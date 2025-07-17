Cadent, the predictive advertising company, has published findings from a study, Cadent Pharma Advertising Trends, fielded with The Harris Poll. The findings reveal that while doctors and healthcare providers remain the primary source for respondents to learn about new medications (68 per cent), TV and connected TV (CTV) ads are gaining traction, at 62 per cent.

The study surveyed over 4,000 US consumers to achieve a more inclusive understanding of healthcare perceptions. With a focus on the impact of pharma advertising on multicultural groups, the survey explored trends within Hispanic, Black, White and Asian demographics.

“Harnessing the power of CTV and cross-screen advertising is crucial for pharmaceutical advertisers,” said Bradley Deutsch, SVP at Cadent Health. “Seventy-six percent of consumers are more inclined to take action after encountering an ad across multiple devices. These platforms don’t just introduce new medications–they are a critical factor for driving brand awareness and engagement throughout the patient journey, encouraging consumers to discuss the advertised medications with their healthcare providers.”

More findings from the report include:

CTV tops linear TV for Hispanic Americans: Hispanic Americans are more likely to discover prescription medicines from ads on CTV (33 per cent) than ads on linear TV (28 per cent).

Mobile ads drive action: After seeing a medication ad on mobile, 73 per cent of Americans reported being likely to ask their doctor about a prescription medication, research an over-the-counter medication (71 per cent), and buy over-the-counter medications (64 per cent).

Black Americans are most comfortable with AI-generated ad campaigns: 61 per cent of Black Americans are comfortable with targeted online ads featuring AI-generated content, followed by 57 per cent of Hispanic Americans. Only 38 per cent of White Americans and 37 per cent of Asian Americans are in agreement.

QR codes capture attention: Nearly half (47 per cent ) of Americans are inclined to scan a QR code for more details after viewing a medication ad on CTV. Among them, Black Americans lead at 68 per cent, followed by Hispanic Americans at 63 per cent, Asian Americans at 44 per cent, and White Americans at 40 per cent.

“Given the evolving landscape and the potential shifts in how pharmaceutical advertisements are delivered, understanding where your audience is engaging and how to connect with them is more critical than ever,” continued Bradley Deutsch, SVP at Cadent Health. “Pharmaceutical advertisers can effectively reach and engage their target audience by leveraging these insights – without compromising individual privacy. Trust and education are key drivers of engagement, particularly in healthcare, where consumers increasingly value informative, relevant content. Highlighting specific demographics empowers marketers to create culturally relevant and educational campaigns that not only resonate with diverse audiences, but also foster trust – ensuring no one is left behind in healthcare communication.”