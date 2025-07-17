POP Channels on Pluto TV in UK

Narrative Entertainment is expanding the reach of its children’s channels with the launch of POP, Tiny Pop and POP Up on FAST platform Pluto TV.

The launch of POP will mean popular franchises such as Unicorn Academy, Miraculous, Totally Spies, Barbie and Dragon Ball Super are available for Pluto TV viewers in the UK for the first time.

Jacob Ahlin, Digital Director at Narrative Entertainment, commented: “Our strategy is to make our kids’ content available where families are watching – and FAST is a fast-growing part of that mix. POP has been hugely successful on linear TV, and we’re building on that as we evolve delivery alongside viewing habits of today’s families. Pluto TV is a fantastic partner for us in the UK, helping us continue to grow our digital footprint with the scale and quality that brands and IP owners want.”

Pop UP was launched in May 2024 as a rotating single-IP FAST channel, and has featured shows including Totally Spies! and The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!

Narrative Entertainment recently launched independent ad sales house, Frame.