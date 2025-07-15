Ericsson sales up 2% in Q2

Ericsson has reported that Q2 2025 sales grew by 2 per cent, driven by market area Americas and IPR licensing, partly offset by declines in other market areas, with investments in India on hold. Reported sales were SEK 56.1 billion (€4.99bn), with a SEK -4.7 billion FX impact.

Adjusted gross income increased to SEK 27 billion driven by strong operational execution and higher IPR licensing revenues, benefiting from a settlement. Reported gross income was SEK 26.6 billion. Net income was SEK 4.6 billion. EPS diluted was SEK 1.37. Net income in 2024 was impacted by a SEK -11.4 billion impairment charge. Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 2.6 billion. Q2 2024 benefited from strong working capital release.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, commented: “Our Q2 results demonstrate solid execution of our strategic and operational priorities. We achieved a three-year high in adjusted EBITA margin, supported by continued efficiency actions. We have structurally lowered our cost base and are strongly focused on delivering further efficiencies. It is encouraging that Americas’ growth continues, and that Europe has stabilised. Global fixed wireless access (FWA) customers have now surpassed 160 million and are driving significant network traffic. Penetration of 5G standalone is still limited but is needed to fully support AI use cases at the edge, requiring ultra-low latency and enhanced uplink performance.

“Looking ahead, we are increasing AI investments, including in our Sweden AI factory consortium. AI is key to accelerating innovation, as well as driving internal operational efficiencies. The ecosystem for network APIs continues to grow, and Aduna expanded its Network API reach to all three major service providers in Japan,” added Ekholm.