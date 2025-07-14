FBI seizes video game piracy websites

The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office has announced the seizure of several online criminal marketplaces providing pirated versions of popular video games.

In addition to the seizure, the FBI has dismantled the infrastructure of these websites.

For more than four years, the websites contained pirated copies of highly anticipated video games days or weeks before their official release date.

Between February 28th, 2025, and May 28th, 2025, records indicate a total of 3.2 million downloads occurred on these sites from the most used download service. These actions resulting in an estimated loss of $170 million (€146m).

As part of the actions, the FBI has obtained authorisation to seize the domain of multiple sites, to include nsw2u.com, nswdl.com, game-2u.com, bigngame.com, ps4pkg.com, ps4pkg.net, and mgnetu.com. These domains hosted and facilitated access to the pirated video games. Anyone visiting these sites will now view a seizure banner that notifies them the domain has been seized by federal authorities.

The FBI has thanked the Dutch FIOD for their assistance in this investigation.