Channel 4 launching digital comedy channel

Channel 4 has unveiled plans to launch a dedicated digital comedy channel for original unscripted comedy content. Hosted on YouTube, A Comedy Thing by Channel 4 will launch later this July.

The new channel will be the latest addition to the public service streamer’s digital portfolio and follows the successful debut of food channel, Channel 4 Served earlier this year, and the youth channel brand Channel 4.0 which has built a significant fanbase since its launch in October 2022.

Strong Watch Studios,who are backed by Hat Trick Productions, has been commissioned to launch the channel and produce the first wave of new formats and additional social content. Each of the yet to be announced shows will be fronted by an ensemble cast of comics. The cast will appear in each show, across a range of comedy genres, from podcasts and crowd work to quick-fire gags and panel shows.

A Comedy Thing by Channel 4 will publish weekly long-form programming (approx. 20-30 minutes) for YouTube, whilst cutdowns will also be available across TikTok and Instagram.

Sacha Khari, Head of Digital Commissioning at Channel 4, commented: “Channel 4 has a long history of shaping British comedy, and with A Comedy Thing by Channel 4, we’re bringing that legacy into pixels. It’s built for a community who get their laughs online first but still love the buzz of a live gig. Whether you’re discovering your next favourite comic on YouTube or catching them on stage later, this channel delivers straight to your feed. We’re teaming up with Strong Watch Studios and a brilliant line-up of sharp, standout comics to create original formats, perfectly suited to digitally savvy audiences who just want to be entertained whilst playing along. The kind of content you’ll send to the group chat, stick on the big screen, or show up for in real life when you’re ready to lock in for a laugh.

“Our digital shows are already building loyal fanbases and getting real recognition and A Comedy Thing by Channel 4 is the next step. A proper home for the next wave of British comedy, made for the way modern audiences are choosing to watch. The next few months are going to be big and very funny,” Khari added.

Fast Forward. A Comedy Thing by Channel 4 is led by Khari and Charlie Hyland, Digital Commissioning Editor. Executive producers for Strong Watch Studios are Thom Gulseven and Ben Powell-Jones.