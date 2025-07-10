SES, Intelsat deal clears Federal permissions

The acquisition of Intelsat by SES has been cleared by Federal law enforcement officials. However, this clearance does not yet apply to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The clearance comes from Team Telecom – which comprises officials from the Departments of Defence, Justice and Homeland Security, plus other US agencies.

The decision comes with some caveats, including notifying Team Telecom of changes to the merged company’s satellite network, major new equipment and service purchases, and new business partners, among other elements. SES would also have to confirm a variety of physical and cybersecurity plans and undergo compliance audits.

The clearance requires SES to “abide by its commitments”.

“After discussions with representatives of SES S.A in connection with the above captioned application and SES’s pre-existing licences, the Committee has concluded that the additional commitments set forth in the NSA will help ensure that those agencies with responsibility for enforcing the law, protecting the national security, and preserving public safety can proceed appropriately to satisfy those responsibilities. Accordingly, the Committee advises the Commission that it has no objection to the Commission granting the above-captioned application,” said the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

The final hurdle is the FCC.