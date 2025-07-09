Spain: Movistar Plus+, Sony renew content deal

Movistar Plus+ and Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) have announced a renewal of their multifaceted film and television series agreement. Movistar Plus+ will continue to be the exclusive Pay 1 home in Spain for Sony Pictures feature films following their theatrical and home entertainment windows, and will bring to their customers titles from SPE’s film and television catalogue on entertainment channels AXN and AXN Movies.

The deal will see select titles from SPE’s current and future feature film slate come to Movistar Plus+ customers following their theatrical and home entertainment windows, such as 28 Years Later, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Karate Kid: Legends (pictured). SPE’s catalogue includes a century of celebrated classics, from popular franchises (Spider-Man, Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Men In Black, Bad Boys, Hotel Transylvania, Equalizer), to critically acclaimed films (Little Women, Whiplash, Call Me by Your Name), to all-time classics (The Bridge on the River Kwai, Easy Rider, A Few Good Men, Kramer vs Kramer and My Best Friend’s Wedding).

The agreement between SPE and Movistar Plus+ includes the Sony networks’ AXN channel in the platform linear TV offering, and the return of AXN Movies, specialised in blockbuster movies. Over the last 25 years, the AXN brand has premiered series such as The Good Doctor, Criminal Minds, Chicago Fire, and S.W.A.T. In addition to its linear offering, AXN has a library of over 100 series on demand available at no additional cost for Movistar Plus+ subscribers, featuring titles such as Damages, The Shield and exclusive shows from Sony Pictures Television such as Twisted Metal, High Country and Accused.

Mark Young, EVP, Distribution & Networks, Sony Pictures Television, commented: “It is fantastic to announce the extension of this strong, long-standing content partnership with Movistar Plus+. We have a slate of feature and television titles here that we are extremely proud of, and we can’t wait for audiences in Spain to get to enjoy them following their theatrical window. Additionally, our AXN networks are in terrifically robust shape and through this partnership they will continue to be a benchmark in quality programming enjoyed across Spain. Thank you to Daniel and all of the team at Movistar Plus+, and we are incredibly pleased to continue this content relationship”.

Daniel Domenjó, CEO Movistar Plus+, added: “Through this agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment our clients will be able to access the studio’s biggest titles, consolidating Movistar Plus+ as the home of cinema in Spain. We want to have the best film offer in Spain and be the first to showcase the biggest international titles. The renewal of our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment is a solid step forward for it.”