Call for recognition of podcasting, audio as core UK creative industry

Trade body AudioUK has launched a public policy campaign urging the UK Government to formally recognise podcasting and audio as a core component of the UK’s creative industries.

AudioUK is dedicated to advancing the podcast and audio industry by fostering innovation, supporting creators, and driving commercial and creative growth.

Podcasting and audio in the UK is thriving – creatively, culturally, and commercially. Yet it remains largely overlooked by policymakers and is a critical gap in the recently published Creative Industries Sector Plan, according to AudioUK.

Podcasting and audio in the UK is a rapidly growing commercial and cultural force – amplifying local voices while projecting British creativity and soft power on a global stage:

● The number of people listening to podcasts in the UK has more than doubled over the last five years, and is set to continue to grow exponentially, particularly in under 24s.

● The podcast and audio industry in the UK is worth an estimated £5 billion annually, thanks to its wide reach and capacity for IP development and exploitation. It is one of the fastest growing Creative Industries in the world, exceeding 20 per cent to 30 per cent annual expansion rates versus the single-digit or mid-teens typical elsewhere.

● Podcasting thrives both locally and globally. On a local level, over 50 per cent of AudioUK member businesses are outside of London, creating jobs, providing training, and platforming local stories and voices.

● Podcasting and audio is a key UK export. Shows including The Rest Is Politics, The Rest Is History, Traitors: Uncloaked, Kill List and The Magnus Archives reach billions of listeners worldwide, and have proven their influence on a global scale.

Despite UK talent and production expertise being globally recognised for its quality and popularity, the industry remains unprioritised, particularly when compared to other creative sectors:

● There is minimal mention of podcasting and audio across the 80 pages of the Creative Industries Sector Plan – despite the significant cultural and economic value it brings.

● Podcasting and audio receives no access to tailored public funding or investment, unlike film, TV, digital games, and more.

● The sector is largely excluded from policy conversations at the Creative Industries Council – the very body designed to shape the future of our creative economy.

● Data around our workforce is largely absent from national creative labour surveys.

Steps for Government

Through this initiative, AudioUK is advocating for the Government to:

1) Formally recognise podcasting and audio as part of the Creative Industries.

2) Include a seat for a podcasting and audio representative on the Creative Industries Council, not just at sub-group level.

3) Introduce targeted support, including a Tax Relief, and Global IP Fund, to fuel growth and investment, nationally and internationally.

4) Commission a workforce and economic impact study of the podcast and audio sector as specified in the Creative Industries Sector Plan.

5) Ensure future strategic plans fully incorporate the potential of podcasting and audio across skills, exports and regional development.

AudioUK is calling on leaders from the podcast and audio industry to support the campaign by a number of means.

Chloe Straw, CEO of AudioUK, said: “At AudioUK, we have worked tirelessly to urge the Government to recognise the enormous economic and cultural value of podcasting and audio.

While it was not a surprise to be left out as a formally recognised creative industry in the Sector Plan, it was still hugely frustrating – especially given the clear evidence we provided around the sector’s rapid and continuing growth and impact.

As a sector that reaches billions of people – both in the UK and internationally – and has strong roots and economic impact across the UK, being excluded from targeted support feels like a major oversight.

The campaign invites all creators, listeners, cultural organisations, and policymakers to join the call to action and help elevate podcasting and audio to its rightful place in the national creative economy.”