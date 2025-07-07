Raducanu drives record audiences across BBC Sport

Emma Raducanu’s Centre Court at Wimbledon on July 4th appearance attracted a peak TV audience of 5 million on the BBC – the third-highest peak for a non-final match in four years behind only her own fourth-round clash with Lulu Sun last year and Andy Murray vs John Isner in 2022.

The match, which saw Raducanu defeated by world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, also dominated digital platforms, with over 1.2 million requests on BBC iPlayer, making it the most-streamed match of the day.

As of July 4th, BBC Sport reported that it has recorded 31.6 million online requests for Wimbledon 2025, which is a 50 per cent increase year-on-year and the highest-ever digital engagement for the tournament’s opening week. Opening day alone saw a total of 7.3 million online requests – a significant increase from 5 million in 2024 with fans flocking to watch Carlos Alcaraz’s five-set battle against Fabio Fognini, setting the tone for what has become a record-breaking start to the tournament.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “Wimbledon has the ability to mesmerise the nation, and the Sabalenka vs Raducanu match was one of those special moments that brought audiences to BBC Sport in their millions. We’re proud to make these iconic and unforgettable sporting moments available to everyone free-to-air across TV, radio and online and there’s still plenty of drama to come in week two”.