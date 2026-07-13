W-Sport launches on Samsung TV Plus Nordics

W-Sport, the 24/7 sports channel dedicated exclusively to women’s sport is now availble via Samsung TV Plus Nordics through its partnership with HelloYou. The agreement marks the beginning of W-Sport’s expansion across the region bringing premium women’s sport to Nordic audiences.

Kelly Butler, Co-founder and CEO of W – Sport, commented: “W-Sport’s expansion into the Nordics marks a major milestone, bringing dedicated women’s sports content to fans across the region. By teaming up with HelloYou and launching on Samsung TV Plus Nordics, viewers can access premium leagues and original programming.”

Ramon Zwartkruis, Co-founder and CDO of HelloYou, added: ”We are very excited to team up with W-Sport and launch their premium women’s sports channel, W-Sport, on helloyou.tv via Samsung TV Plus Nordics. Our ambition is to deliver quality content that is easily accessible through a clear and appealing channel lineup.”

W-Sport broadcasts over 300 football matches live and short delay matches annually. In addition, viewers across the Nordics can look forward to a summer of live women’s sport, with W-Sport bringing the launch of the Nordic Smash T20 cricket from August 14th to 16th , alongside international women’s baseball and the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup in Lima from July 14th to 18th.