Velocix appoints Ferguson as CEO

Velocix has announced that Patrick Ferguson has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Velocix, based in Cambridge, UK, provides content delivery, origin, storage, streaming, services and software for service providers around the world.

Ferguson brings extensive leadership experience across telco, media and entertainment technology markets, with a strong track record of guiding teams through growth, innovation and operational transformation. He was previous Business Unit Leader for Content & Media at Lumine Group and Head of Global Product & B2C Opertaions at TiVo.

“I am delighted to join Velocix at such an exciting and transformative time for the video technology industry,” said Ferguson. “This company has a strong reputation for helping operators deliver reliable, scalable and seamless streaming services. I look forward to working with our talented team, customers, and partners to build on that foundation and accelerate the next chapter of growth.”