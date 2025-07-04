DAZN scores Serie A deal

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has signed a deal that secures exclusive and non-exclusive rights to Lega Serie A, Italy’s top football league, competitions, in several international market.

In the 2025/26 season, DAZN will stream every Serie A Championship match in the UK and Ireland and the US – including US Possessions and the Caribbean (Spanish language only) – alongside highlight rights across most global territories. This move continues DAZN’s strategic expansion across premium football properties as it proceeds with the global broadcast of the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

DAZN will bring fans closer to the action with coverage of all 10 matches per game week, delivering Italian football to more fans in more ways:

UK and Ireland: Exclusive rights to up to eight matches per round, with two non-exclusive. More than 300 matches will be broadcast live in full. This marks a major development for DAZN in the UK, where this will be the platform’s first major European football property available live to British fans.

US (including US Possessions and Caribbean): Five matches per round exclusive, five non-exclusive; tailored scheduling to maximise access for Latino audiences. All matches will be broadcast live.

In addition to live coverage, DAZN has acquired highlight rights for the Serie A Championship, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana across nearly every country worldwide – excluding only Italy, Republic of San Marino, Vatican City and the MENA region.

Highlights will be available at least one hour after the final whistle, with two or three-minute packages per match, depending on the territory.



Pete Oliver, CEO of Growth Markets at DAZN, commented: “Lega Serie A is one of the most storied and technically brilliant leagues in world football. Our partnership with the league has continued to grow stronger, particularly since DAZN became the main domestic broadcaster of the Serie A Championship starting with the 2021/22 season. This agreement reinforces DAZN’s position as the global home of football – expanding our footprint in Europe and the Americas and giving fans unrivalled access to Italian football as this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup unfolds. From Napoli to Milan, Roma to Juventus – fans want it all, and DAZN is delivering it.”