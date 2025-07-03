Contestants revealed for Taskmaster Season 20

As the BAFTA and Rose d’Or winning television series celebrates its tenth anniversary on our screens, Taskmaster has revealed the new line-up of comedians who will take part in the 20th season of the hit show. The Taskmaster Greg Davies and his faithful admin keeper Alex Horne have gathered some of the most eclectic comedy minds and assigned them one mission: to become a Taskmaster Champion.

Preparing themselves to step into the spotlight and get tasking are; critically-acclaimed breakthrough comic Ania Magliano (Live at the Apollo, BBC), comedian and presenter Maisie Adam (A League Of Their Own, Sky), award-winning comic Phil Ellis (Phil Ellis is Trying, BBC Radio 4), BAFTA-winning writer, actor, and comedian Reece Shearsmith (Inside No.9, BBC), and actor, writer, and television presenter Sanjeev Bhaskar (Goodness Gracious Me, BBC Two). Who out of these brave individuals will outwit their comrades and impress the Taskmaster the most?

The new season will air on Channel 4 on a date TBC.

Elsewhere, this summer has seen Taskmaster partner with English Heritage for a brand-new collaboration. Joining forces for the first time, they are bringing a unique entertainment experience to 17 stunning heritage sites across the country from July 19th to August 31st presenting a series of engaging and playful tasks at iconic locations such as Stonehenge, Whitby Abbey and Dover Castle.

Meanwhile, Taskmaster Education has recently partnered with the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) to launch a new creative skills opportunity for UK secondary school students aged 11 to 16 called ‘Taskmaster Club 100’ where 100 UK secondary schools will get to have a go at Taskmaster Club for free. This innovative new initiative focuses on building essential skills through fun classroom activities and aims to make creative learning opportunities accessible to students across the UK from every background and in diverse educational settings.

Executive Producers for the series are Alex Horne, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire (The Apprentice and The Great British Bake Off), who also acts as Series Director, while Andy Cartwright is Series Producer. Commissioned for Channel 4 Head of Live Events, Tom Beck.