Six Nations Rugby, France Télévisions agree new deal

Six Nations Rugby and France Télévisions (France TV) have agreed a new four-year partnership.

The new agreement will give rugby fans in France access to free-to-air coverage of every single fixture from the Men’s and Women’s Six Nations Championships, starting in 2026. It also sees France TV build on its 33-year relationship with the Men’s Six Nations, alongside 14 consecutive years supporting the Women’s Championship.

Confirmation of the enhanced new agreement follows an open consultation process with the free-to-air market in France. The outcome means fans can now turn their attention to a blockbuster 2026 edition of the Six Nations that starts with a unique Thursday night clash at the iconic Stade de France between France, the reigning men’s Champions, and Ireland on February 5th.

The Men’s Six Nations has never been more competitive on the pitch, and fans are responding with year-on-year increases in viewership. This includes in France, with coverage of the 2025 Men’s Championship on France TV attracting 65.9 million viewers over five rounds of fixtures. Round Five of the 2025 Championship saw the French national team claim a dramatic victory over Scotland to seal the Six Nations title in the Stade de France, delivering a record-breaking average audience of 9.5 million, making it the most watched Six Nations fixture in the broadcaster’s history.

France TV has supported the Women’s Six Nations since 2012, and the news of a new partnership with Six Nations Rugby ensures four more years of free-to-air broadcast coverage for the biggest annual event in the women’s rugby calendar.

With record-breaking attendances at Women’s Six Nations fixtures hosted in France, the appetite for women’s rugby grows every year, and following the Women’s Rugby World Cup this summer, this trend is set to continue. Combined with free-to-air access of the Women’s Six Nations on France TV, the women’s game is being given the best possible platform to engage and inspire as many fans as possible for years to come.

“This strengthened partnership between Six Nations Rugby and France TV represents a significant chapter in the history of this famous partnership,” commented Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said. “The men’s Six Nations Championship captures the sporting world’s imagination every year, and the Women’s Six Nations is the biggest annual event in the women’s rugby calendar.”

“France TV’s commitment to innovating the coverage of both Championships will give the massive rugby audience in France an experience like never before, taking the spectacle off the field and the entertainment provided by the game’s superstars on the field to an ever widening audience.”

“This year’s edition of the Six Nations raised the bar, and Six Nations Rugby, our six Unions and Federations, and the France TV team are incredibly excited to continue building our longstanding relationship as we look to 2026 and beyond.”

“We are extremely proud and delighted that France Télévisions, the historic broadcaster of the Six Nations Championship, will continue to support the journey of European and French rugby — both men’s and women’s,” added Florian Grill, FFR president. “This renewal of broadcast rights reflects our shared commitment to bringing the emotions, passion, and values of our sport to the widest possible audience.”

“The French Rugby Federation is pleased to continue this long-standing partnership and to further strengthen the unique bond between the French public and this exceptional competition.”