Digita Finland ending standard-definition channels

Finland’s transition to HD television broadcasts will be completed at 8am (local time) on June 30th, when standard-definition commercial channels will be removed from terrestrial and cable TV networks across the country.

Once Digita, the Finnish towerco, has completed the changes, it advises a channel search may be required in terrestrial households in order to view the channels. Digita will provide communication on its channels and send a media release when the changes have been completed and a channel search can be executed. After the modifications, TV viewers will need an HD-compatible TV or set-top box to watch TV.