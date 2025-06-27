Digita Finland ending standard-definition channels
Finland’s transition to HD television broadcasts will be completed at 8am (local time) on June 30th, when standard-definition commercial channels will be removed from terrestrial and cable TV networks across the country.
Once Digita, the Finnish towerco, has completed the changes, it advises a channel search may be required in terrestrial households in order to view the channels. Digita will provide communication on its channels and send a media release when the changes have been completed and a channel search can be executed. After the modifications, TV viewers will need an HD-compatible TV or set-top box to watch TV.
The following channels will no longer be broadcast in standard definition on terrestrial and cable TV networks: MTV3, Nelonen, MTV Sub, MTV Ava, TV5, Liv, Jim, Kutonen, TLC, STAR Channel, Frii, and National Geographic. The HD broadcasts of the channels will continue as normal.